Manhunt in Watertown

<p>An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

<p>An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

<p>An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

<p>Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

<p>Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Law enforcement agents take up tactical positions as they look around the corner of a house, at the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding, in this picture taken from a neighbour's house across the street, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Lovrien</p>

<p>FBI agents wearing night vision gear stand outside 67 Franklin Street, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was discovered hiding inside a boat in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house behind an armored vehicle, with an automatic weapon on top, as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Orange paint denotes where spent shotgun and rifle casings lie in the yard where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. TREUTERS/John Taggart</p>

<p>A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

