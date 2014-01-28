Manila slum demolished
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Twenty-nine people were hurt and nine were arrested during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon city, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
