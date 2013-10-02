Edition:
Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

<p>Models present creations by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

