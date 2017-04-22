March for Science
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bill Nye leads demonstrators on a march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Volunteers hold their fists in the air during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Demonstrators gather as they participate in the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators gather for the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mary Devine of Levittown, Long Island looks on during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump pretends to play golf with the Earth during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators attend the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March For Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A protestor, who attempted to disrupt the official rally program, is detained by police officers during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A demonstrator wears an Albert Einstein image at the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators march down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women dressed as witches join the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator rides the carousel at the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold placards during the "March for Science Stockholm" manifestation at Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Marc Femenia/via REUTERS
