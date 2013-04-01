Edition:
March Madness

<p>Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino calls to the referees to stop the game as Cardinals guard Kevin Ware lays on the court with a broken leg in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Louisville Cardinals forward Chane Behanan (R) celebrates while wearing the jersey of injured teammate Kevin Ware (5) after his team defeated the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall celebrates after cutting down the remainder of the net after his team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers Carl Hall (R) and Demetric Williams (5) and Chadrack Lufile (C) celebrate defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes Center Amir Williams (23) walks off the court after losing to the Wichita State Shockers in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers guard Malcolm Armstead (2) goes up to score on Ohio State Buckeyes guard Shannon Scott (3) and guard Aaron Craft (on floor) in the second half during their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>The Syracuse Orange celebrate after the Orange defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>PresidentObama greets fans during an NCAA game between Syracuse Orange and Marquette Golden Eagles in Washington, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Syracuse Orange forward James Southerland (L) rebounds against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Vander Blue as Syracuse Orange center Baye Keita (R) follows the action during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Florida Gulf Coast Eagles cheerleaders sit after their team's loss to the Florida Gators in their South Regional NCAA game in Arlington, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Florida Gators center Patric Young (C) recovers the ball against Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Brett Comer (R) as Gators Scottie Wilbekin (L) calls for the ball during the second half in their South Regional NCAA game in Arlington, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Duke Blue Devils forward Mason Plumlee (5) scores with a reverse tip-in against the Michigan State Spartans during their Midwest Regional NCAA game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes forward Sam Thompson (12) dives for a loose ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Syracuse Orange guard Brandon Triche (L) dunks as Indiana Hoosiers forward Christian Watford watches during the first half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) pulls down a rebound on La Salle Explorers guard Ramon Galloway (55) during the first half in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamil Wilson celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. At right is Golden Eagles guard Trent Lockett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers guard Ron Baker (31) reaches to save the ball from gong out of bounds as La Salle Explorers forward Jerrell Wright (25) looks on during the first half in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Indiana Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell (R) falls after going up for a shot against Syracuse Orange center Baye Keita during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A Syracuse Orange cheerleader performs during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta directs his team against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Syracuse Orange forward James Southerland (L) knocks the ball away from Indiana Hoosiers forward Christian Watford during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes forward LaQuinton Ross (10) celebrates his game-winning three-point shot against the Arizona Wildcats in the closing seconds of their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamil Wilson (0) dunks against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Marquette Golden Eagles guard Vander Blue (L) and Davante Gardner (54) celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Syracuse Orange forward Rakeem Christmas knocks the ball away from Indiana Hoosiers forward Christian Watford during the second half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform in their East Regional NCAA game against the Marquette Golden Eagles in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) is hit in the face by La Salle Explorers guard Tyreek Duren (3) as he goes after a rebound during the second half in their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall goes up for a basket against the La Salle Explorers in the second half of their West Regional NCAA game in Los Angeles, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>University of Louisville's Luke Hancock (11) fights to get his shot off under pressure from Colorado State's Gerson Santo (15) during the second the half of their third round NCAA game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/ John Sommers II</p>

<p>Iowa State Cyclones forward Georges Niang (bottom) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (C) wrestle for the loose ball as Cyclones guard Korie Lucious (top) pulls off Craff during the first half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Chase Fieler (20) dunks over the San Diego State Aztecs DeShawn Stephens (L) during the first half in their third round NCAA tournament game in Philadelphia, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

<p>Indiana Hoosiers forward Cody Zeller tries to control the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half in their East Regional NCAA game in Washington, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>University of Miami guard Shane Larkin shoots as University of Illinois coach John Groce reacts during the first half of their third round NCAA game in Austin, Texas March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Butler University's Khyle Marshall fights to get his shot off under pressure from Marquette University's Chris Otule (front R) during the second half of play in their third round NCAA game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky March 23, 2013. REUTERS/ John Sommers II</p>

<p>Indiana Hoosier forward Christian Watford (L) fights for a rebound with Temple Owls forward Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson (R) during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Gonzaga guard Mike Hart loses the ball while defended by Wichita State forwards Cleanthony Early (L) and Carl Hall (R) during the first half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Harvard guard Wesley Saunders (23) drives past Arizona guard Nick Johnson (13) during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Wichita State forward Carl Hall (22) loses his glasses while being defended by Gonzaga forward Elias Harris (20) and guard Drew Barham (43) during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>University of Florida forward Will Yeguete (L) reacts after hitting a shot against the University of Minnesota during the second half of their third round NCAA game in Austin, Texas March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>University of Florida guard Casey Prather (L) and center Patric Young (C) react against the University of Minnesota during the first half of their third round NCAA game in Austin, Texas March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Memphis Tigers Joe Jackson (L-R) and Michigan State Spartans Adreian Payne, Gary Harris, Branden Dawson, Denzel Valentine and Derrick Nix react during the final moments of their third round NCAA tournament game in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky</p>

<p>Indiana Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell (C) goes between Temple Owls guard T.J. DiLeo (L) and forward Scootie Randall (R) during the first half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 24, 2013. Reuters/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes forward Deshaun Thomas (L) is guarded by Iowa State Cyclones guard Will Clyburn during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Arizona guard Mark Lyons (2) drives for a shot while defended by Harvard guard Laurent Rivard (0) and center Kenyatta Smith (25) during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>University of Florida guard Scottie Wilbekin (front in C) drives for the shot against University of Minnesota forward Rodney Williams (back in C) as Florida's forwards Will Yeguete (L) and Erik Murphy, and Minnesota's forward Trevor Mbakwe (2nd L) and guard Joe Coleman (2nd R) watch during the second half of their third round NCAA game in Austin, Texas March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>University of Colorado forward Josh Scott (front L) controls a rebound in front of University of Illinois forward Nnanna Egwu (R) as guard Brandon Paul watches during the first half of their second round NCAA game in Austin, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>University of Florida forward Will Yeguete (C) drives for the shot as Northwestern State University center Marvin Frazier (L) defends near guard Jalan West during the first half of their second round NCAA game in Austin, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Georgetown Hoyas' Markel Starks (front L) shoots under pressure from Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' Eric McKnight during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Philadelphia, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

<p>La Salle Explorers guard D.J. Peterson (front) battles for a rebound with Kansas State Wildcats forward Jordan Henriquez during the second round of their NCAA men's tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>Cincinnati Bearcats' Justin Jackson (5) rolls over top of the Creighton Bluejays' Gregory Echenique (00) during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Philadelphia, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

<p>Indiana Hoosiers guard Victor Oladipo (4) fights for a rebound with James Madison Dukes guard Andre Nation (15) during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes forward Evan Ravenel scores a basket against the Iona Gaels during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Dayton, Ohio March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Mississippi Rebels guard Nick Williams (20) shoots over Wisconsin Badgers forward/center Jared Berggren during the second round of their NCAA men's tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>Michigan players cheer from the bench during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament game against the VCU Rams in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Wisconsin Badgers guard George Marshall (L) holds on to the ball as Mississippi Rebels guard Marshall Henderson (2nd L), guard Ben Brust and Derrick Millinghaus (R) scramble during the Rebels' win in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>Duke Blue Devils' Mason Plumlee (5) is fouled by Albany Great Danes' Blake Metcalf (R) as Albany's Peter Hooley (12) defends during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Philadelphia, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

<p>North Carolina Tar Heels guard P.J. Hairston (R) knocks the ball away from Villanova Wildcats forward JayVaughn Pinkston during the first half of the second round of the NCAA men's tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>University of Minnesota players react after scoring during the second half of their second round NCAA game against the University of California Los Angeles in Austin, Texas March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>University of Florida guard Casey Prather dunks the ball near forward Will Yeguete during the first half of their second round NCAA game against Northwestern State University in Austin, Texas March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Pacific University forward Trevin Harris (2nd R) grabs a rebound in front of University of Miami center Tonye Jekiri (2nd L) as forward Tony Gill (L) and guard Rodrigo De Souza look on during the first half of their second round NCAA game in Austin, Texas March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>North Carolina Tar Heels guard P.J. Hairston shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Mouphtaou Yarou during the first half of the second round of the NCAA men's tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>Colorado State University's Gerson Santo (L) battles for the rebound with Missouri University's Alex Oriakhi (42) during the first half in their second round NCAA game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ John Sommers II</p>

<p>California's Richard Solomon dunks against UNLV during their NCAA tournament second round game in San Jose, California March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Southern University guard Jameel Grace (5) attempts a shot while defended by Gonzaga forward Elias Harris (20) and guard David Stockton (11)during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament basketball game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Saint Louis' players (L-R) Jared Drew, Kwamaine Mitchell, Dwayne Evans, Rob Loe, Cory Remekun and Cody Ellis celebrate during the final moments of their win over New Mexico State during their NCAA tournament second round game in San Jose, California March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Harvard guards Siyani Chambers (1) and Laurent Rivard (0) begin to celebrate as time winds down during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament basketball game against New Mexico in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Butler's Rotnei Clarke calls for a timeout during a scramble for a loose ball during the second half of their second round NCAA basketball game at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, March 21, 2013. Butler won 68-56 over Bucknell. REUTERS/ Megan Stearman</p>

<p>The New Mexico State mascot performs during a timeout during the Aggies NCAA tournament second round game against Saint Louis in San Jose, California March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Oklahoma State's Le'Bryan Nash (C) drives to the basket against Oregon's Damyean Dotson (L), Jonathan Lloyd (10) and Arsaian Kazemi (R) during their NCAA tournament second round game in San Jose, California March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Michigan Wolverines' Jon Horford (R) fights for a rebound with South Dakota State Jackrabbits' Jordan Dykstra during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Jeff Kowalsky</p>

<p>New Mexico fans react to a play against Harvard during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Colorado State University's Greg Smith (C) battles for a loose ball with Missouri University's Jabari Brown (R) during the first half in their second round NCAA game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ John Sommers II</p>

<p>New Mexico guard Hugh Greenwood (3) comes up with a loose ball between Harvard guard Siyani Chambers (1) and forward Steve Moundou-Missi (14) during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Akron Zips forward Nick Harney covers his face with a towel as he sits on the bench during the final minutes of the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game against the VCU Rams in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Gonzaga forward Elias Harris (20) battles for a loose ball with Southern University center Brandon Moore (32) and guard Malcolm Miller (33) during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Oregon's Johnathan Loyd (L) passes the ball against Oklahoma State's Michael Cobbins during their NCAA tournament second round game in San Jose, California March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>VCU Rams Briante Weber celebrates a three point shot by his teammate against the Akron Zips during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky</p>

<p>Missouri University's Alex Oriakhi (L) dunks the basketball over Colorado State University's Gerson Santo during the first half in their second round NCAA game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ John Sommers II</p>

<p>Gonzaga forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots over Southern University guards YonDarius Johnson (23), Christopher Hyder (31) and center Brandon Moore (32) during the second half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Akron Zips' Carmelo Betancourt fights for the ball with VCU Rams' Rob Brandenberg (L) and Darius Theus (R) during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Jeff Kowalsky</p>

