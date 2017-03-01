Mardi Gras in New Orleans
A man walks through the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer at floats as they pass by during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Float riders look out at the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of a school dance group perform during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Andrea McGuffee dances during Lundi Gras celebration during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man watches as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds out a fishing net full of beads as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
King Zulu, Adonis Expose, waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A float makes its way through the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A high school marching band plays before the start of the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way during the Bacchus parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Float riders throw beads at the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Last look at the Waldorf Astoria
Inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan before it closes for major renovations.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Flour wars of carnival
Revelers in Greece and Spain celebrate carnival season with flour wars.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.