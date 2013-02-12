Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Crowds flood Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Revelers parade through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A float is seen in the parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones walks with Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club as they parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner more
Revelers pose for pictures in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Rex, King of Carnival waves to his subjects as he parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
People dance around a pole in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Actor G.W. Bailey reigns as King of Bacchus as Members of the Krewe of Bacchus parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. Mardi Gras day will be celebrated on February 12, 2013....more
Julie Keller (L) and Lauren Hammond (R), wearing unicorn masks, scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Mid-City parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean...more
Members of the Pussyfooters Marching Club parade along with the Krewe of Toath along St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the St. Augustine High School band march down St. Charles Avenue as the Krewe of Mid-City parades during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A reveler screams for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Revelers catch beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Singer Kelly Clarkson throws beads as she and members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Revelers scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
James Stucker laughs as he waits for the Krewe of Endymion to parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
