Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 12, 2013 | 10:50pm GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

<p>Crowds flood Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Crowds flood Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Crowds flood Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
1 / 21
<p>Revelers parade through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Revelers parade through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Revelers parade through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
2 / 21
<p>A float is seen in the parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A float is seen in the parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

A float is seen in the parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
3 / 21
<p>Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones walks with Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club as they parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones walks with Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club as they parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones walks with Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club as they parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
4 / 21
<p>Revelers pose for pictures in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Revelers pose for pictures in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Revelers pose for pictures in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 21
<p>Rex, King of Carnival waves to his subjects as he parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Rex, King of Carnival waves to his subjects as he parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Rex, King of Carnival waves to his subjects as he parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
6 / 21
<p>People dance around a pole in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

People dance around a pole in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

People dance around a pole in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
7 / 21
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
8 / 21
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
9 / 21
<p>Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
10 / 21
<p>Actor G.W. Bailey reigns as King of Bacchus as Members of the Krewe of Bacchus parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. Mardi Gras day will be celebrated on February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Actor G.W. Bailey reigns as King of Bacchus as Members of the Krewe of Bacchus parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. Mardi Gras day will be celebrated on February 12, 2013....more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Actor G.W. Bailey reigns as King of Bacchus as Members of the Krewe of Bacchus parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. Mardi Gras day will be celebrated on February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
11 / 21
<p>Julie Keller (L) and Lauren Hammond (R), wearing unicorn masks, scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Mid-City parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Julie Keller (L) and Lauren Hammond (R), wearing unicorn masks, scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Mid-City parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean...more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Julie Keller (L) and Lauren Hammond (R), wearing unicorn masks, scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Mid-City parade down St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
12 / 21
<p>Members of the Pussyfooters Marching Club parade along with the Krewe of Toath along St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Pussyfooters Marching Club parade along with the Krewe of Toath along St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Pussyfooters Marching Club parade along with the Krewe of Toath along St. Charles Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
13 / 21
<p>Members of the St. Augustine High School band march down St. Charles Avenue as the Krewe of Mid-City parades during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the St. Augustine High School band march down St. Charles Avenue as the Krewe of Mid-City parades during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the St. Augustine High School band march down St. Charles Avenue as the Krewe of Mid-City parades during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
14 / 21
<p>A reveler screams for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A reveler screams for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

A reveler screams for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
15 / 21
<p>Revelers catch beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Revelers catch beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Revelers catch beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
16 / 21
<p>Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
17 / 21
<p>Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
18 / 21
<p>Singer Kelly Clarkson throws beads as she and members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Singer Kelly Clarkson throws beads as she and members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Singer Kelly Clarkson throws beads as she and members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
19 / 21
<p>Revelers scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Revelers scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Revelers scream for beads as members of the Krewe of Endymion parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
20 / 21
<p>James Stucker laughs as he waits for the Krewe of Endymion to parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

James Stucker laughs as he waits for the Krewe of Endymion to parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

James Stucker laughs as he waits for the Krewe of Endymion to parade down Orleans Avenue during the weekend before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Bollywood blogger

Bollywood blogger

Next Slideshows

Bollywood blogger

Bollywood blogger

Malini Agarwal provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip to a legion of followers.

12 Feb 2013
Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Former hairdresser Um Jaafar and her husband both fight in the Free Syrian Army.

12 Feb 2013
Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

A day with a homeless Serbian man who lives in a cemetery.

12 Feb 2013
Brazil Carnival

Brazil Carnival

The costumes and floats at the annual street party.

12 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures