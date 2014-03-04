Edition:
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

<p>A reveler parades through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A float from the Krewe of Rex parade is seen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A member of the Krewe of Zulu parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A float from the Krewe of Rex parade is seen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A member of the Krewe of Rex parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Skinz and Bonez get ready to stroll through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>This year's Rex, King of Carnival, Jack Laborde, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>This year's Rex, King of Carnival, Jack Laborde, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Pete Fountain, a local musician, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A member of the Free Agents Brass Band parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>The King of the Krewe of Zulu takes part in the Mardi Gras Day parade in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>A Member of the Skinz and Bonez rides her bike along the Mississippi River on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Members of the Krewe of Zulu, who have labelled themselves the Krewe of Mandela, parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

