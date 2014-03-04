Mardi Gras in New Orleans
A reveler parades through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from the Krewe of Rex parade is seen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Krewe of Zulu parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from the Krewe of Rex parade is seen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Krewe of Rex parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Skinz and Bonez get ready to stroll through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
This year's Rex, King of Carnival, Jack Laborde, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
This year's Rex, King of Carnival, Jack Laborde, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Pete Fountain, a local musician, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Free Agents Brass Band parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The King of the Krewe of Zulu takes part in the Mardi Gras Day parade in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Member of the Skinz and Bonez rides her bike along the Mississippi River on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Krewe of Zulu, who have labelled themselves the Krewe of Mandela, parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
