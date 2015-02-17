Edition:
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.

A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
