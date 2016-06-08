Edition:
United Kingdom

Maria Sharapova banned

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, March 7, 2016. The career of Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova was in tatters after she was given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) following her positive test for the banned drug meldonium at this year's Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, March 7, 2016. The career of Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova was in tatters after she was given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) following her positive test for the banned drug meldonium at this year's Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016

Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. In a statement the ITF said the 29-year-old five-times grand slam champion's ban would be backdated to Jan. 26 this year, meaning her results and prize money from the Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals, would be cancelled out....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. In a statement the ITF said the 29-year-old five-times grand slam champion's ban would be backdated to Jan. 26 this year, meaning her results and prize money from the Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals, would be cancelled out. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
David Gray
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova said she would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the punishment as "unfairly harsh". She said an independent tribunal in London on May 18-19 had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova said she would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the punishment as "unfairly harsh". She said an independent tribunal in London on May 18-19 had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ROME, ITALY
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015

Maria Sharapova poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. Sharapova, the world's highest-paid female athlete, stunned the sporting world in March when she announced that she had tested positive for meldonium, a drug she said she had been taking for a decade to treat diabetes and low magnesium....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Maria Sharapova poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. Sharapova, the world's highest-paid female athlete, stunned the sporting world in March when she announced that she had tested positive for meldonium, a drug she said she had been taking for a decade to treat diabetes and low magnesium. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

Maria Sharapova reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. At the time Sharapova, the highest-profile tennis player to fail an anti-doping test, said she had made "a huge mistake" blaming her failure to read an email sent by the ITF that meldonium had been added to the banned list. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Maria Sharapova reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. At the time Sharapova, the highest-profile tennis player to fail an anti-doping test, said she had made "a huge mistake" blaming her failure to read an email sent by the ITF that meldonium had been added to the banned list. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Kin Cheung
Location
Hong Kong, China - Peoples Republic of
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006

Maria Sharapova, then 15 years old, plays with a fan during an event promoting tennis in Hong Kong, December 29, 2002. Unless her ban is reduced she will not be eligible to play until after the 2018 Australian Open when she would be 30. The ban will also impact on her earning potential. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Maria Sharapova, then 15 years old, plays with a fan during an event promoting tennis in Hong Kong, December 29, 2002. Unless her ban is reduced she will not be eligible to play until after the 2018 Australian Open when she would be 30. The ban will also impact on her earning potential. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
London, United Kingdom of Great Britain
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006

Maria Sharapova celebrates her win against compatriot Elena Bovina in their second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 26, 2003. Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer cut its ties with Sharapova after the news of her doping violation while other sponsors such as Nike and Porsche distanced themselves from her. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Maria Sharapova celebrates her win against compatriot Elena Bovina in their second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 26, 2003. Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer cut its ties with Sharapova after the news of her doping violation while other sponsors such as Nike and Porsche distanced themselves from her. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Thirteenth seed Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies after their women's final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2004. Sharapova has 35 WTA singles titles and has won all four of the sport's grand slam titles. Her career earnings amount to $36 million while her off-court earnings, according to Forbes, are around $200 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Thirteenth seed Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies after their women's final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2004. Sharapova has 35 WTA singles titles and has won all four of the sport's grand slam titles. Her career earnings amount to $36 million while her off-court earnings, according to Forbes, are around $200 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012

Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the French Open women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the French Open women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
STRINGER Poland
Location
WARSAW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009

Maria Sharapova hits the ball to Belarussia's Darya Kustova during their second round match of the WTA Warsaw Open Tennis tournament at Legia tennis courts in Warsaw May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Nurkiewicz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Maria Sharapova hits the ball to Belarussia's Darya Kustova during their second round match of the WTA Warsaw Open Tennis tournament at Legia tennis courts in Warsaw May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Nurkiewicz
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014

Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the French Open women's singles final match in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the French Open women's singles final match in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Andrea Comas
Location
MADRID, Spain
Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 6, 2014. REUTER/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 6, 2014. REUTER/Andrea Comas
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015

Maria Sharapova reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Maria Sharapova reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Hans Deryk
Location
KEY BISCAYNE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011

Maria Sharapova wears shoes with her name monogrammed on the back during the final of the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
Maria Sharapova wears shoes with her name monogrammed on the back during the final of the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015

Maria Sharapova poses next to a Porsche Boxster car in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Maria Sharapova poses next to a Porsche Boxster car in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2006

Maria Sharapova poses on the red carpet before launching her new TAG Heuer AQUARACER Steel & 18K Gold watch with diamonds in New York, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2006
Maria Sharapova poses on the red carpet before launching her new TAG Heuer AQUARACER Steel & 18K Gold watch with diamonds in New York, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
INDIAN WELLS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Maria Sharapova holds a bag of her gummy candy line "Sugarpova" at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
Maria Sharapova holds a bag of her gummy candy line "Sugarpova" at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Yuriko Nakao
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006

Maria Sharapova walks past Japanese models holding Samantha Thavasa handbags, which she designed, during a fashion show in Tokyo December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Maria Sharapova walks past Japanese models holding Samantha Thavasa handbags, which she designed, during a fashion show in Tokyo December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015

(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova attend the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova attend the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006

Maria Sharapova reacts after winning a point against Maria Elena Camerin of Italy during their match at the Nasdaq-100 Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
Maria Sharapova reacts after winning a point against Maria Elena Camerin of Italy during their match at the Nasdaq-100 Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 20

Maria Sharapova banned

Maria Sharapova banned Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »