Marking Good Friday

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
PAMPANGA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Ruben Enaje, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, is lifted up by residents acting as Roman soldiers during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud town, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

1 / 15
Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
ZIPAQUIRA, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a processsion on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VATICAN, VATICAN
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

3 / 15
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Inmate Daniel Vasquez, 23, performs a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, next to inmates dressed as Roman soldiers in Mexico City's Reclusorio Santa Martha Acatitla prison, Mexico March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

4 / 15
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
VALLETTA, Malta
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Participants dressed as Roman soldiers wait inside St Philip Church before a Good Friday procession in the village of Zebbug, outside Valletta, Malta, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

5 / 15
Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
ZIPAQUIRA, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood rest after taking part processsion on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

6 / 15
Photographer
Eloy Alonso
Location
CASTRO URDIALES, Spain
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

A cast member in the role of Jesus performs a scene from the "Via Crucis" during Holy Week in the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, northern Spain, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

7 / 15
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Penitents crawl on the ground with their limbs bound by chains as they take part in a Good Friday ritual in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

8 / 15
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
VALLETTA, Malta
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Participants sit on a doorstep while waiting for the start of a Good Friday procession in the village of Zebbug, outside Valletta, Malta, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

9 / 15
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Priest Emmanuel Schwab (L) and pilgrims try to put a cross into a car after the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

10 / 15
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

A woman holds a rosary as she participates in the re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) during a Good Friday procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

11 / 15
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

A penitent kisses a statue of Jesus Christ as he takes part in a Good Friday ritual in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

12 / 15
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
WONOGIRI, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Indonesian Catholics watch a Good Friday crucifixion reenactment on Mount Gandul, Wonogiri, Central Java March 25, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Maulana Surya/Antara Foto

13 / 15
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
PAMPANGA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Ruben Enaje (C), who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, is pulled down by residents acting as Roman soldiers during a Good Friday crucifixion reenactment in Cutud town, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

14 / 15
Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
SEVILLE, Spain
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

The image of the Nazarene of La O brotherhood is silhouetted by the sun during a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

15 / 15

