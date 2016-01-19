Edition:
Marking the Epiphany

A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus January 18, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man jumps into icy water during Epiphany celebrations in the historic town of Pereslavl Zalessky, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A man takes a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A couple takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An Orthodox priest immerses a cross in the Bolshaya Almatinka river to bless its water during Epiphany celebrations at the river bank in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A man immerses himself in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the Sea of Japan in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An inmate immerses himself in water at high-security penal colony number 6 on the eve of the Orthodox Epiphany, with the air temperature at about minus 29 degrees Celsius (minus 20.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
An inmate holds an icon before immersing himself in water at high-security penal colony number 6 on the eve of the Orthodox Epiphany in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Christian pilgrim is baptized as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the traditional site where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Hieromonch Nikandr from a local male skete operates a chainsaw while preparing an ice hole for the Orthodox Epiphany ceremony on the Mana river, in Taiga area near the Siberian village of Mansky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the Trubezh River near the church of Forty Saints, in the historic town of Pereslavl Zalessky, Russia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A man holds his smartphone as he takes a dip during Epiphany celebration at the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A woman takes a dip in a font in central Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Christian pilgrim dips herself in the waters of the Jordan River as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man dips his head in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the historic town of Pereslavl Zalessky, Russia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An inmate walks out after immersing himself in water at high-security penal colony number 6 in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man takes a dip during Epiphany celebration at the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Inmates place candles as they attend a service before immersing themselves in water at high-security penal colony number 6 in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A woman dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
An inmate immerses himself in water at high-security penal colony number 6 in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
An Israeli border policeman stands next to Christian pilgrims during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
People dip into the icy waters of a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Christian pilgrim dips himself in the waters of the Jordan River as he takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A priest (R) conducts a service as inmates get prepared before immersing themselves in water at high-security penal colony number 6 in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Christian pilgrim is baptized during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A priest pours icy water over a woman during celebrations on the ice-covered Mana river, in Taiga area near the Siberian village of Mansky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A believer makes a cross sign while taking a dip in a font in central Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
An emergency rescuer carries a child after bathing during Epiphany celebration at the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
