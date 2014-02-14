Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014 | 9:30pm GMT

Married at a protest

<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get ready for their wedding ceremony in a tent at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get ready for their wedding ceremony in a tent at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get ready for their wedding ceremony in a tent at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protester Halyna leaves a tent before her wedding ceremony at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protester Halyna leaves a tent before her wedding ceremony at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protester Halyna leaves a tent before her wedding ceremony at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss after their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss after their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss after their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna walks near the protesters tent camp after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna walks near the protesters tent camp after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna walks near the protesters tent camp after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 10
<p>Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss as they celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss as they celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 14, 2014

Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss as they celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Distilling Kentucky bourbon

Distilling Kentucky bourbon

Next Slideshows

Distilling Kentucky bourbon

Distilling Kentucky bourbon

The Blue Grass region of Kentucky is home to the distilleries which make about 9 out of every 10 bottles of bourbon in the US.

14 Feb 2014
In the land of Niger

In the land of Niger

Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.

13 Feb 2014
Westminster dog show

Westminster dog show

Sky the wire fox terrier won "best in show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

13 Feb 2014
Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.

13 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast