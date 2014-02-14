Married at a protest
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get ready for their wedding ceremony in a tent at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protester Halyna leaves a tent before her wedding ceremony at a Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna (R) get married during their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss after their wedding ceremony inside a makeshift tent chapel at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna walks near the protesters tent camp after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna celebrate after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna kiss as they celebrate after their wedding ceremony in the protesters tent camp at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
