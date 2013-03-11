Edition:
Mars Base Utah

<p>A view of the night sky above the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) is seen outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the possibility of a human exploration of Mars and takes advantage of the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>The Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) is seen in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together to develop field tactics and study the terrain while wearing simulated spacesuits and carrying air supply packs. They live together in a small communication base with limited space and supplies. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission return after collecting geologic samples to be studied at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Hans van Ot Woud (L), a mapping researcher and a health and safety officer, Csilla Orgel (C), a geologist, and Melissa Battler, a geologist and commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, plan their excursion to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Names of past crew members are stuck on the doors of the crew bunks inside the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Matt Cross, an engineer with Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, works on a rover at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Hans van Ot Woud, a mapping researcher and the health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, checks on plants grown at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A vintage map of Mars hangs on the wall at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler, a geologist and the commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, studies collected geologic samples at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler (L), a geologist and the commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, and geologist Csilla Orgel analyze geologic samples collected at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Matt Cross (L), rover engineer, Hans van Ot Woud (C), mapping researcher and health and safety officer, and Melissa Battler, geologist and commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission of the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS), wait in an airlock in their simulated spacesuits before venturing out to collect geologic samples in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Hans van Ot Woud, mapping researcher and the health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission of the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS), waits in an airlock in his simulated spacesuit before venturing out to collect geologic samples in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Volker Maiwald (L), executive officer and habitat engineer, and Hans van Ot Woud, mapping researcher and health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission of the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS), wait in an airlock in their simulated spacesuits before venturing out to collect geologic samples in the Utah desert March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler, a geologist and commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, emerges from the Mars Desert Research Station into the Utah desert March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler (C), a geologist and commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, talks to members of the crew about collecting geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission venture out in their simulated spacesuits to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission venture out in their simulated spacesuits to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler (L), a geologist and commander of the Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, and Csilla Orgel, a geologist, climb a rock formation to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission venture out in their simulated spacesuits to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Melissa Battler, a geologist and commander of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Csilla Orgel, a geologist with Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Hans van Ot Woud, a mapping researcher and the health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Volker Maiwald, executive officer and habitat engineer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, walks among the rock formations while collecting geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Csilla Orgel, a geologist of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, makes her way back to the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>The Musk Observatory is seen from the working and living quarters at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission return after collecting geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission return after collecting geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Matt Cross, rover engineer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, works at his computer at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission prepare a meal at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A view of the night sky above the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) is seen outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

