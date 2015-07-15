Marseille from above
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille, France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM...more
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
Next Slideshows
All eyes on Tsipras
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras battles to win lawmakers' approval for a bailout deal to keep Greece in the euro.
Iran celebrates nuclear deal
Iranians celebrate in the streets of Tehran following a nuclear deal with major powers.
Power of solar
Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.
Westgate: After the massacre
The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.