Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 7:11pm BST

Marseille from above

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille, France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille, France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM shipping Company in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM...more

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

