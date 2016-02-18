Marseille from above
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean near Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the headquarters of the CMA-CGM shipping Company (L) in the port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet near Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Harbour of Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Aerial view of the Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM...more
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
Next Slideshows
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
Singapore Airshow
Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.
Einstein's gravitational waves
For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...
Backstage at Westminster
Behind-the-scenes at the Westminster Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.