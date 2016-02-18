Edition:
Marseille from above

An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean near Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An aerial view shows the headquarters of the CMA-CGM shipping Company (L) in the port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An aerial view shows the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet near Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Harbour of Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Aerial view of the Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM shipping Company in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
