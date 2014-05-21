Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 21, 2014 | 1:35pm BST

Martial law in Thailand

<p>Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 24
<p>Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
9 / 24
<p>A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
18 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
19 / 24
<p>Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
22 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Detroit house auction

Detroit house auction

Next Slideshows

Detroit house auction

Detroit house auction

The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes.

20 May 2014
Clashes at Nairobi university

Clashes at Nairobi university

Students and police clash at the University of Nairobi.

20 May 2014
Civil War Days

Civil War Days

Re-enactors dress in period costumes to recreate battle scenes from the Civil War.

19 May 2014
Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.

16 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast