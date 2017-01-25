Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky...more
Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine pose as they arrive at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a tribute "Betty White Celebrating 60 Years of Television" in Los Angeles August 7, 2008. Moore, who won seven Emmy Awards for her...more
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Moore also was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1981 film "Ordinary People," playing a character...more
Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Moore's eponymous show and "The Dick Van Dyke...more
Actresses Betty White (L) and Mary Tyler Moore present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. Moore had emerged on television in the early 1960s when many of the women in...more
Mary Tyler Moore tosses her tam skyward replicating the action shown during the opening credits of the 1970s sitcom, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002. Moore was at the unveiling of an eight-foot bronze sculpture...more
Mary Tyler Moore holds the Emmy Award she won as best supporting actress in a miniseries or special for her role as "Georgia Tann" in the Lifetime Television special "Stolen Babies" at the 45th Annual Emmy Awards telecast September 19, 1993. Moore,...more
Mary Tyler Moore arrives to the 50th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 13, 1998. Moore's bright-eyed Laura Petrie character was prone to moaning "Oh, Rob!" at her husband in moments of exasperation on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but she...more
Five-year-old Nicholas Coury of Grand Rapids, Michigan sleeps the lap of his mother Cathy, as Mary Tyler Moore testifies (behind) in Washington June 24, 2003. Moore, along with 200 children from throughout the United States, came to Capitol Hill to...more
Mary Tyler Moore listens as former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing about Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Nora Kain, 17, Mary Holly, 17 and Bryce Kirchoff, 17, (left to right) wait for Mary Tyler Moore to appear at a statue dedication in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 8, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" embrace on stage at the fifth anniversary party for the cable television station TV Land, in New York on April 25, 2001. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Mary Tyler Moore testifies before the U.S. Senate Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington June 24, 2003. Moore, along with 200 children from throughout the United States came to Capitol Hill to discuss the need for a cure to diabetes....more
Cast members (L-R) Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman from the television comedy series "Valerie" reunite at a reception prior to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, February 27,...more
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Ground Breaking Show award for her series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" during a taping of the TV Land Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
