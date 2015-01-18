Mass for six million
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade passes by in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
The hottest year ever
Last year was Earth's warmest on record.
Clashes over cartoons
Protests over Charlie Hebdo's cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad spill into violence.
Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgian police conduct raids on an Islamist group prosecutors said was about to launch attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.