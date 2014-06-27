Mass gay wedding
Inae Lee (L) stands next to her partner Jen Chang Ho holding a rainbow-colored bouquet of flowers, before they take part in the "Celebration of Love", a grand wedding where over 100 LGBT couples got married, at Casa Loma in Toronto June 26, 2014....more
Jennifer Neales (C) kisses her partner Helen Tweddle as they arrive for "The Celebration of Love" in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples kiss as they take part in the "The Celebration of Love" grand wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Inae Lee (L) and Jen Chang Ho pose for a picture before taking part in "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple adjusts each other's boutonniere before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple walks down a pathway to the "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
May (R) and Michelle Brand cheer after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple takes a selfie before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shenice and Victoria (L) Hynes kiss before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples celebrate before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aji Montenegro and Stuart Allen (R) kiss in their private ceremony after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
May (R) and Michelle Brand pose for a picture before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain sit before the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Athens' ghost airport
Hellenikon airport closed down in 2001 to make way for a newer, more modern terminal. After languishing for years, it is set for resurrection as a glitzy...
Watching the game
People gather to watch the World Cup on television.
Prison fight club
A Bangkok prison trains inmates in Muay Thai and then pits them against professional fighters.
Whaling and Japan
A look at the controversy over Japan's whaling program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.