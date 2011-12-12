Edition:
United Kingdom

Mass protests against Putin

Monday, December 12, 2011

A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, December 12, 2011

A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
1 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Monday, December 12, 2011

People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
2 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Monday, December 12, 2011

Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
4 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov

Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov

Close
5 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
6 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
8 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
9 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, December 12, 2011

People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
11 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Monday, December 12, 2011

A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Close
13 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, December 12, 2011

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
14 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, December 12, 2011

Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
16 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
17 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, December 12, 2011

A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
18 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Monday, December 12, 2011

A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
19 / 20
Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Monday, December 12, 2011

Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
20 / 20

Mass protests against Putin

Mass protests against Putin Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Shooting at Virginia Tech

Shooting at Virginia Tech
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »