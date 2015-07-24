Edition:
Mass shootings: From Aurora to Lafayette

Bystanders watch over the scene at a movie theatre where a man opened fire on film goers in Lafayette, Louisiana July 23, 2015. John Russell Houser, an Alabama drifter, opened fire inside the crowded movie theater, killing two women, police said, in the latest act of random gun violence to shock the United States. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Bystanders watch over the scene at a movie theatre where a man opened fire on film goers in Lafayette, Louisiana July 23, 2015. John Russell Houser, an Alabama drifter, opened fire inside the crowded movie theater, killing two women, police said, in the latest act of random gun violence to shock the United States. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A police officer controls entry into a movie theatre where a man shot and killed filmgoers Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

A police officer controls entry into a movie theatre where a man shot and killed filmgoers Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Betty Maynard (L) hugs her friend Cindy Atterton beside a growing memorial at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. Four U.S. Marines were killed by a suspected gunman the FBI has confirmed as Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga before being fatally shot by police. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Betty Maynard (L) hugs her friend Cindy Atterton beside a growing memorial at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. Four U.S. Marines were killed by a suspected gunman the FBI has confirmed as Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga before being fatally shot by police. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. Nine black churchgoers were killed in the attack. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. Nine black churchgoers were killed in the attack. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. A gunman opened fire at the historic African-American church in downtown Charleston, a U.S. police official said. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. A gunman opened fire at the historic African-American church in downtown Charleston, a U.S. police official said. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. Twenty-two year old Elliot Rodger killed six people before taking his own life in a rampage through a California college town shortly after he posted a threatening video railing against women, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. Twenty-two year old Elliot Rodger killed six people before taking his own life in a rampage through a California college town shortly after he posted a threatening video railing against women, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown (not shown) at Sheriff headquarters in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown (not shown) at Sheriff headquarters in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Sgt. First Class Erick Rodriguez stands guard before a news conference by Lt. Gen. Mark Milley at the entrance to Fort Hood Army Post in Texas April 2, 2014. A U.S. soldier shot dead three people and injured at least 16 before taking his own life at an Army base in Fort Hood, Texas, the site of another deadly rampage in 2009. REUTERS/Erich Schlegel

Sgt. First Class Erick Rodriguez stands guard before a news conference by Lt. Gen. Mark Milley at the entrance to Fort Hood Army Post in Texas April 2, 2014. A U.S. soldier shot dead three people and injured at least 16 before taking his own life at an Army base in Fort Hood, Texas, the site of another deadly rampage in 2009. REUTERS/Erich Schlegel
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pay their respects to the dead soldiers at the conclusion of memorial service at Fort Hood in Killeen Texas April 9, 2014. Last week, Army Spc. Ivan A. Lopez killed three and injured 16 others at Fort Hood before taking his own life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pay their respects to the dead soldiers at the conclusion of memorial service at Fort Hood in Killeen Texas April 9, 2014. Last week, Army Spc. Ivan A. Lopez killed three and injured 16 others at Fort Hood before taking his own life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. soldier SPC Ivan Lopez is pictured in the Sinai Peninsula between 2007 and 2008 during his service with the 295th Infantry of the Puerto Rico National Guard in this undated handout photo by PR National Guard obtained by Reuters April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Puerto Rico National Guard

U.S. soldier SPC Ivan Lopez is pictured in the Sinai Peninsula between 2007 and 2008 during his service with the 295th Infantry of the Puerto Rico National Guard in this undated handout photo by PR National Guard obtained by Reuters April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Puerto Rico National Guard
Flowers, flags and a child's drawing are pictured at a makeshift memorial outside the Navy Yard two days after Aaron Alexis killed 12 people before police shot him dead, in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Flowers, flags and a child's drawing are pictured at a makeshift memorial outside the Navy Yard two days after Aaron Alexis killed 12 people before police shot him dead, in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun in this undated handout photo released by the FBI. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI

Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun in this undated handout photo released by the FBI. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A view of a makeshift memorial near the entrance to the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of a makeshift memorial near the entrance to the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Lanza is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of Western Connecticut State University. REUTERS/Western Connecticut State University

Adam Lanza is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of Western Connecticut State University. REUTERS/Western Connecticut State University
Police guard the Azana Salon and Spa in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012, where three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting. REUTERS/John Gress

Police guard the Azana Salon and Spa in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012, where three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting. REUTERS/John Gress
Police stand guard outside the Boston Store, part of the Brookfield Square mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Police stand guard outside the Boston Store, part of the Brookfield Square mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Sikhs attend a vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Sikhs attend a vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Sikhs hold up placards with photos of six mass shooting victims after a candlelight vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Sikhs hold up placards with photos of six mass shooting victims after a candlelight vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where he opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. 12 people were killed and 58 wounded during the shooting at a cinema. REUTERS/John Wark

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where he opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. 12 people were killed and 58 wounded during the shooting at a cinema. REUTERS/John Wark
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. James Holmes has been found guilty on all 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives offensives. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. James Holmes has been found guilty on all 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives offensives. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Pictures