Mass wedding in Gaza
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
