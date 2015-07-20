Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 10:35pm BST

Mass wedding in Gaza

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 13
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 13
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 13
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 13
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 13
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 13
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 13
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 13
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 13
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 13
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 13
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 13
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Team Trump

Team Trump

Next Slideshows

Team Trump

Team Trump

Americans show their support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on a campaign already marked with controversy.

20 Jul 2015
Israel's Latin moves

Israel's Latin moves

Dancers compete to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami.

20 Jul 2015
Afghan playgrounds

Afghan playgrounds

Children make the most of the run-down playgrounds and swings scattered through the war-torn country.

20 Jul 2015
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the Swan Upping census.

20 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures