Massive blackout
The city of San Diego remains in the dark following a power outage, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The city of San Diego remains in the dark following a power outage, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple walk their dogs past a malfunctioning traffic intersection following a power outage in Cardiff, September 8, 2011. The massive power outage left well over a million people without electricity in Southern California and parts of Arizona and Mexico. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple walk their dogs past a malfunctioning traffic intersection following a power outage in Cardiff, September 8, 2011. The massive power outage left well over a million people without electricity in Southern California and parts of Arizona and Mexico. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign is seen on the door of a Starbucks cafe following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign is seen on the door of a Starbucks cafe following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cars crowd a gas station during a power outage in Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Cars crowd a gas station during a power outage in Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A woman lights candles inside her home in Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A woman lights candles inside her home in Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Trucks are parked as the border crossing into the U.S. is closed during a power outage in Otay Mesa, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Trucks are parked as the border crossing into the U.S. is closed during a power outage in Otay Mesa, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
People wait in line to enter a grocery store for food and supplies following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wait in line to enter a grocery store for food and supplies following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A volunteer community police officer directs traffic along the 101 highway following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A volunteer community police officer directs traffic along the 101 highway following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon shines behind buildings during a power outage in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The moon shines behind buildings during a power outage in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Grocery store workers cut and grill meat at a make shift barbeque grill in the parking as they feed customers following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Grocery store workers cut and grill meat at a make shift barbeque grill in the parking as they feed customers following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Traffic signs are placed at an intersection to control vehicles following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Traffic signs are placed at an intersection to control vehicles following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People line up outside a 7-11 store to buy ice and water following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People line up outside a 7-11 store to buy ice and water following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Palm trees are silhouetted against the night sky following a power outage in Encinitas, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Palm trees are silhouetted against the night sky following a power outage in Encinitas, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A surfer on a bicycle waits as a train slowly crosses an intersection following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A surfer on a bicycle waits as a train slowly crosses an intersection following a power outage in Cardiff, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People park their cars at gas pumps waiting for the power to return following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People park their cars at gas pumps waiting for the power to return following a power outage in Encinitas, California, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake