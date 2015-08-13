Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 5:32pm BST

Massive explosion in China

Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 33
Smoke rise from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Smoke rise from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rise from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 33
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 33
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 33
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 33
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 33
Damaged cars are seen through the damaged window of a building as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Damaged cars are seen through the damaged window of a building as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen through the damaged window of a building as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 33
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 33
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 33
A general view shows smoke rising from the debris near damaged vehicles after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows smoke rising from the debris near damaged vehicles after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A general view shows smoke rising from the debris near damaged vehicles after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 33
A man checks his mobile phone near overturned shipping containers after explosions hit the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man checks his mobile phone near overturned shipping containers after explosions hit the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man checks his mobile phone near overturned shipping containers after explosions hit the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 33
Firefighters work at the site as smoke and fire rise from the debris after the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Firefighters work at the site as smoke and fire rise from the debris after the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters work at the site as smoke and fire rise from the debris after the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
12 / 33
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 33
A man looks out from inside a damaged residential building near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man looks out from inside a damaged residential building near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man looks out from inside a damaged residential building near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 33
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 33
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin more than doubled to 44, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin more than doubled to 44, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
16 / 33
Firefighters take a break after trying to put fire down at the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Firefighters take a break after trying to put fire down at the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters take a break after trying to put fire down at the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 33
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 33
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of explosions at the Binhai new district August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of explosions at the Binhai new district August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of explosions at the Binhai new district August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 33
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 33
A woman evacuated from a residential area looks at a large metal object that landed and damaged the road about two kilometres from the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman evacuated from a residential area looks at a large metal object that landed and damaged the road about two kilometres from the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A woman evacuated from a residential area looks at a large metal object that landed and damaged the road about two kilometres from the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 33
Rescuers are seen in a van near the site of the blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers are seen in a van near the site of the blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Rescuers are seen in a van near the site of the blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 33
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
23 / 33
A driver is seen inside a damaged car on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A driver is seen inside a damaged car on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A driver is seen inside a damaged car on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
24 / 33
Smoke rises from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Smoke rises from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
25 / 33
A man wears a mask while resting outside after explosions hit Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wears a mask while resting outside after explosions hit Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man wears a mask while resting outside after explosions hit Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 33
Damaged vehicles are seen on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Damaged vehicles are seen on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
27 / 33
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
28 / 33
A firefighter works at the site near damaged vehicles as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A firefighter works at the site near damaged vehicles as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A firefighter works at the site near damaged vehicles as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
29 / 33
A man who was injured following the massive explosions at Binhai new district receives medical treatment at a hospital, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man who was injured following the massive explosions at Binhai new district receives medical treatment at a hospital, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man who was injured following the massive explosions at Binhai new district receives medical treatment at a hospital, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 33
Damaged buildings and cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Damaged buildings and cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged buildings and cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
31 / 33
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
32 / 33
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Migrants check into deserted hotel

Migrants check into deserted hotel

Next Slideshows

Migrants check into deserted hotel

Migrants check into deserted hotel

Newly arrived migrants set up temporary residence at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos.

13 Aug 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

13 Aug 2015
Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

13 Aug 2015
Migrant

Migrant "chaos" in Greece

The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed.

12 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures