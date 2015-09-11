Massive flooding in Japan
An aerial view shows a parking lot and the Joso municipal government building flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
A destroyed car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk near the site where destroyed street and electric power poles are seen, at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident collects personal belongings from her destroyed house at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents are rescued by firefighters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A damaged Mercedes-Benz car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A resident is rescued by a rescue helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Local residents wade through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A damaged car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
People wait for rescue on the roofs of cars as they are stranded on a road flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
People wait for rescue on the roof of a car and beside a utility pole at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Evacuees from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, take a rest at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A resident is rescued by a Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A resident is rescued by a member (bottom) of the Japan Self-Defense Force as they are lifted by a helicopter over a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015....more
A man wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man holding a tray of belongings wades through a road at an area flooded by the Omoigawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Oyama, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Houses are pictured amid flood waters at a residential area inundated by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more
A man kneels on the roof of a car on a road flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man looks at floodwaters at a break in the dike of the Kinugawa river (R) at a residential area flooded by the river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An evacuee from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, takes a rest at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents react as they look at damaged houses and the flooded Kurokawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Kanuma, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man wades through a local shopping area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People are rescued from vehicles by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Local residents are helped by rescue workers after being rescued from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September...more
A woman is rescued by police officers at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman holding her pet dog wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man stands on the balcony of a house at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man is rescued by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man wades through a local shopping area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A family wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Residents are rescued by police officers at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An elderly woman is carried by an ambulance worker after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more
