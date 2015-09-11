Massive flooding in Japan

An elderly woman is carried by an ambulance worker after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more

