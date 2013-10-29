Massive sinkholes
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino
A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales
Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales
A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
