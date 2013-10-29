Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 10:10pm GMT

Massive sinkholes

<p>People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 19
<p>A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
2 / 19
<p>Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue</p>

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Close
3 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
4 / 19
<p>Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 19
<p>Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino</p>

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 19
<p>A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

Close
9 / 19
<p>A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
10 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
11 / 19
<p>Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Close
12 / 19
<p>Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Close
13 / 19
<p>A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
14 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
15 / 19
<p>A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
16 / 19
<p>A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
17 / 19
<p>An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
18 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Saving the Berlin Wall

Saving the Berlin Wall

Next Slideshows

Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect and war.

29 Oct 2013
Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy

A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.

29 Oct 2013
Fracking fears in South Africa

Fracking fears in South Africa

The Karoo wilderness in South Africa has long been known as a place for artists, hunters and farmers. But now controversy has arisen over whether fracking...

28 Oct 2013
East German secret police museum

East German secret police museum

With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.

25 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos