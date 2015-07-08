Edition:
Massive wildfires in Canada

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the evacuation of more than 13,000 people and threatened several remote towns. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
