Massive wildfires in Canada

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the evacuation of more than 13,000 people and threatened several remote towns. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

