Masters Golf Tournament
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
