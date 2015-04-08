Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2015 | 9:00pm BST

Masters Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 29
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 29
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 29
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 29
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 29
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 29
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 29
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 29
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 29
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 29
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 29
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 29
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 29
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 29
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 29
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 29
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 29
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 29
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 29
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 29
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 29
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 29
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 29
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 29
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 29
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
26 / 29
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 29
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
28 / 29
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
F1 pre-season testing

F1 pre-season testing

Next Slideshows

F1 pre-season testing

F1 pre-season testing

Formula One pre-season testing in Spain.

04 Feb 2015
Best of Super Bowl XLIX

Best of Super Bowl XLIX

Highlights from Super Bowl XLIX.

02 Feb 2015
Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highs and lows of the Australian Open.

01 Feb 2015
Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highs and lows of the Australian Open.

29 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures