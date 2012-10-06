Edition:
Matadors of Mexico

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

