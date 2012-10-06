Matadors of Mexico

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido