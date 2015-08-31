Maternity fashion
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) takes a photograph of his wife Hilaria (L) as she poses for photographers departing Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York...more
Model Noemie Lenoir, who is pregnant, poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015....more
Actress Keira Knightley, who is pregnant, poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Los Angeles 2015 Awards season tea party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez walks off stage during the taping of "Movies Rock" at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, December 2, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in the film "Black Swan" during the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Singer Christina Aguilera performs at the 2014 Wango Tango concert at StubHub Center in Carson, California May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kate Winslet, who is pregnant, arrives for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Voice actor Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Kung Fu Panda" by directors Mark Osborne and John Stevenson at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Natalie Portman, who is pregnant with her first child, takes the stage in the photo room after winning best actress for her role in 'Black Swan' at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011....more
Producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child, arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Krakowski, who is pregnant, arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pregnant nominee Heidi Klum of "Project Runway" arrives on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D" premiere in Los Angeles, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cast member Isla Fisher poses at the premiere of "Hot Rod" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cate Blanchett, dressed in Dries van Noten and wearing jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz, nominee for best actress for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" and for best supporting actress for "I'm Not There", arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the...more
M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
