Matthew McConaughey engaged

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his partner Camila Alves pose at the world premiere of "Bernie" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Model Camila Alves (L) and her partner, actor Matthew McConaughey, arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his girlfriend Brazilian model Camila Alves pose at the premiere of "Fool's Gold" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his girlfriend Brazilian model Camila Alves pose at the premiere of "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Actor Matthew McConaughey (R) and Camila Alves attend the 2010 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Neil Young in Los Angeles January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Monday, December 26, 2011

Model Camila Alves interacts backstage with actor and partner Matthew McConaughey before the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection 2011 Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his girlfriend Brazilian model Camilla Alves attend the premiere of "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Matthew McConaughey poses during a photocall promoting the movie 'The Lincoln Lawyer' in Berlin, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, December 26, 2011

Matthew McConaughey poses for photographers before Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Cast member Matthew McConaughey is interviewed at the premiere of "Fool's Gold" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 30, 2008. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, December 26, 2011

Actor Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB National League baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 26, 2011

Matthew McConaughey stands on the Texas Longhorns sidelines during the 38th Fiesta Bowl college football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Monday, December 26, 2011

Matthew McConaughey and University of Texas coach Mack Brown gesture as they pose for photographs during a team picture session for the Longhorns outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, December 26, 2011

Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (L) and actor Matthew McConaughey talk on the sidelines before the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena January 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

