Pictures | Thu Jun 12, 2014 | 9:10pm BST

Maxim Hot 100

Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

