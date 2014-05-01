Edition:
May Day clash in Turkey

<p>A protester reacts as police fires tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired water cannons and tear gas to prevent hundreds of protesters from defying a ban on May Day rallies and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim Square. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

<p>A protester scuffles with riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Protesters shield themselves as they advance towards riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Protesters shoot firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in central Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester throws a stone at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan</p>

<p>A protester, with cream applied to his face to protect against tear gas, reacts during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester flashes a victory sign while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester throws a stone at riot police while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Protesters shield themselves from tear gas fired by riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester takes aim at riot police with a slingshot during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Riot police detain a protester during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A riot police officer gestures amidst tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester runs with a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters shield themselves from a police water cannon during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A man uses crutches as he walks in front of riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Protesters advance towards riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Can Erok</p>

<p>Plainclothes police walk on the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Police detain a protester during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Protesters flash the victory sign while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

