Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 8:05pm BST

May Day clashes in Turkey

A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the demonstrators attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the demonstrators attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 20
A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
2 / 20
A protester lies in front of policemen during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A protester lies in front of policemen during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester lies in front of policemen during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 20
Protesters fire firecrackers as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Protesters fire firecrackers as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters fire firecrackers as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 20
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
5 / 20
A masked protester walks during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A masked protester walks during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A masked protester walks during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
6 / 20
A police officer in a gas mask looks at people watching from inside a street shop during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A police officer in a gas mask looks at people watching from inside a street shop during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A police officer in a gas mask looks at people watching from inside a street shop during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
7 / 20
Two protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Two protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Two protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
8 / 20
A protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
9 / 20
Protesters take cover behind a banner during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Protesters take cover behind a banner during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters take cover behind a banner during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 20
Police officers in gas masks detain a protester during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Police officers in gas masks detain a protester during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Police officers in gas masks detain a protester during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
11 / 20
A protester looks on during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A protester looks on during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester looks on during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
12 / 20
Plain clothes policemen detain a protester during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Plain clothes policemen detain a protester during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Plain clothes policemen detain a protester during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 20
Protesters take cover as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Protesters take cover as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters take cover as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
14 / 20
Policemen block a street to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Policemen block a street to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Policemen block a street to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 20
A protester plays with a ball during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A protester plays with a ball during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester plays with a ball during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
16 / 20
Protesters shout slogans as they march with banners in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Protesters shout slogans as they march with banners in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters shout slogans as they march with banners in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
17 / 20
A protester is detained by policemen during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A protester is detained by policemen during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester is detained by policemen during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
18 / 20
A protester runs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A protester runs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester runs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
19 / 20
Vendors watch the street from their shop window as policemen block streets to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Vendors watch the street from their shop window as policemen block streets to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Vendors watch the street from their shop window as policemen block streets to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Aftermath in Nepal

Aftermath in Nepal

Next Slideshows

Aftermath in Nepal

Aftermath in Nepal

Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.

01 May 2015
Presidents behind bars

Presidents behind bars

Former heads of state, from Mursi to Milosevic, have their day in court.

01 May 2015
Earthquake from the air

Earthquake from the air

Aerial views of the destruction in Nepal.

01 May 2015
May Day

May Day

The world's workers rally for International Worker's Day.

01 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures