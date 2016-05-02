May Day rallies
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Protesters clash with anti-riot policemen during a May Day protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
People march with an inflatable effigy of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man lies in the street after being struck in the face by an object during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A police flashbang device lands just before exploding among a crowd of protesters during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Police detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Rocks, fireworks, and other items sit in Westlake Park after the beginning of anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Protesters march through downtown during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally to commemorate May Day, next to his wife and deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
German police officers stand amid smoke as left-wing demonstrators take part in a May Day march in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A plainclothes police officer detains a protester as he and others attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People walk through the streets at the traditional MyFest street festival in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A marcher holds a Mexican flag near an inflatable effigy of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A police officer uses pepper spray during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics help a protester who was sprayed by police pepper spray during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A police flashbang device explodes among a crowd of protesters during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A hooded youth throws a bottle during a clash with French riot police to protest against the French labor law proposal during the May Day labor union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A supporter of the Communist party uses scissors to make holes on a banner as he takes part in a May Day rally in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with flags at Red Square during a May Day rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A plainclothes police officer detains a protester as he and others attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in Besiktas neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Dancers perform with stilts during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Minister Konrad Mizzi (centre in blue shirt), one of two high-ranking members of the Maltese government named in the Panama Papers leak scandal, poses for photographs with Labour Party supporters before a May Day rally organised by the party in...more
A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads "Luksic (A Chilean business man) Dies!" during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Left-wing demonstrators take part in a May Day march in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A man holds a figurine that reads "If you enjoyed working, you enjoyed life", during a parade commemorating May Day in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
French riot police use their shields for protection against debris thrown by youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protestor throws a bottle during a May Day march in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Karina Garcia from Elmhurst, Queens, wears a Mexican flag as she takes part in a May Day International Workers Day Rally for Workers and Migrants in Union Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
France's far right National Front party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen delivers a speech during the traditional May Day tribute to Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) in front of her statue in Paris, France. REUTERES/Philippe Wojazer
Bolivian Workers Center (COB) leader Guido Mitma places his hands on decrees promulgated by Bolivia's President Evo Morales during a ceremony commemorating May Day in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
German police use a water cannon during a May Day march in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Members of the Young Communists' League's carry red flags during a May Day parade in Havana. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
