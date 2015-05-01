A protesters' float featuring Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe riding a battle tank is seen during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in...more

A protesters' float featuring Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe riding a battle tank is seen during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2015. The words (bottom) read "Don't crush the future". REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close