May Day
People throw smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME hold red flags during a May Day rally in Athens, Greece May 1, 2015. The words on the vest read: "Construction workers syndicate". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Istanbul went into a security lockdown on Friday as thousands of police manned barricades and closed streets to stop May Day rallies at...more
People carry a national flag as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A police officer picks up smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A protesters attempt to pull a police bus which blocked the road connecting to Presidential Blue House during a May Day rally in central Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers burned an effigy of Philippine President Benigno Aquino during a May Day protest outside the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A protester throws a gas canister back to police during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of Russia's Communist party attends a May Day rally in Moscow May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People hold placards during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A demonstrator takes part in the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. His headband reads, "shorten working hours; no overfatigue." REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A protesters' float featuring Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe riding a battle tank is seen during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in...more
A man who tried to disrupt a May Day rally of Communist party supporters is detained by police in Kiev, Ukraine May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A police officer stands guard in front of a protesters' float featuring radioactive wastes during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in...more
Garment workers shout and wave national flags as they take part in a protest calling on the government to raise wages during a march to mark Labour Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) scuffle with riot police during a May Day rally in central Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
U.S. Confederacy lives on in Brazil
Descendants of the 10,000 Confederates who fled to Brazil after the Civil War still raise the Southern battle flag once a year.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.