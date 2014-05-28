Maya Angelou: 1928 - 2014
Oprah Winfrey laughs with poet Maya Angelou in Chicago, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Maya Angelou receives a Medal of Freedom from President Obama at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama listens as Maya Angelou reads during the funeral service for civil rights leader Dorothy Height at the National Cathedral in Washington, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Maya Angelou is escorted by former President Bill Clinton to accept a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maya Angelou speaks during a ceremony to honor South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Desmond Tutu kisses the hand of Maya Angelou during a ceremony to honor Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Media mogul Russell Simmons escorts poet Maya Angelou to her seat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Maya Angelou speaks at funeral services for Coretta Scott King as President George Bush and his wife Laura listen at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Maya Angelo gives a thumbs up to the delegation after her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Maya Angelou speaks before delegates during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Maya Angelou poses at the Walt Disney Resort's Epcot Center, September 30 before she took part in the dedication of the new Millennium Village in Orlando. Angelou read poetry during dedication ceremonies. The new exhibit contains an Israeli exhibit...more
Maya Angelou speaks with a reporter following the unveiling of the immersive exhibition, "Finding Our Families, Finding Ourselves" at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Poet Maya Angelou reads one of her works at the dedication of the Millennium Village at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida September 30. The village contains an exhibit from Israel which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM
Janet Jackson embraces Maya Angelou at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Removing a tattoo
Inside the "What Were You Inking?" tattoo removal clinic.
Lighting up Sydney
The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.
Pilgrims in Jerusalem
Christian retrace the final steps of Jesus through bustling markets and flagstone streets of the Holy City.
Saved from the sea
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.