Mayhem in Britain

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers prepare to raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Friday, August 12, 2011

Shoppers walk past a Greater Manchester Police advertising board displaying images of people suspected of committing crimes during the recent riots in Manchester, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers lead a man away following a raid on a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. The face of the man was pixelated as requested by the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Friday, August 12, 2011

Tariq Jahan (centre, rear) is embraced by members of his community after Friday prayers at the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. Jahan's son Haroon was one of three men killed by a car as they stood guard against looters during the violent disturbances in Birmingham on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, August 12, 2011

A woman cries as she look at tributes left at the scene of a fatal motor incident in Birmingham, central England August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, August 12, 2011

A woman walks past a boarded-up sweet shop after disturbances in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, August 12, 2011

Members of the media try to photograph people charged in relation to the London riots, as prison vans depart from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, August 12, 2011

David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers prepare to carry out a raid in Pimlico, London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers lead away a man following a raid on a property in Pimlico London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 12, 2011

A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the he recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, August 12, 2011

A rioter walks through a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 12, 2011

Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 12, 2011

Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, August 12, 2011

People gather on a street in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 12, 2011

A Miss Selfridge clothing store is seen ablaze in Manchester city centre, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 12, 2011

Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, August 12, 2011

Rioters stand in front of a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 12, 2011

A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, August 12, 2011

Looters run from a clothing store in Peckham, London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 12, 2011

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 12, 2011

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, August 12, 2011

Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

Friday, August 12, 2011

A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, August 12, 2011

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 12, 2011

Cars burn on a street in Ealing, London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 12, 2011

A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 12, 2011

A council worker clears the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, August 12, 2011

Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 12, 2011

Firemen dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, August 12, 2011

The remains of a burned police car is reflected in water after riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers wearing riot gear walk past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 12, 2011

A man looks at a burned out police van set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, August 12, 2011

A fierce blaze guts a store after looters rampaged through a shopping mall in Woolwich, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

Friday, August 12, 2011

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 12, 2011

A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

