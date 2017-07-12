Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 1:00am BST

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
