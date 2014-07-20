McIlroy wins British Open
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his mother Rosie on the 18th green after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland throws his ball to spectators as he celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (R) points out a heckler to a marshall on the 16th tee during the final round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sergio Garcia of Spain blows on his club after failing to get out of a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Photographers lie on the ground as they photograph Dustin Johnson of the U.S. hitting from the rough on the tenth hole during the final round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20,...more
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after making a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. chips onto the 13th green during the third round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators peer between grandstands as Sergio Garcia of Spain chips onto the 15th green during the third round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ian Poulter of England hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators duck to avoid a wayward tee shot from Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 17th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his second shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks at a pheasant as it walks across the eighth green during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after missing a birdie putt on the ninth green during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yusaku Miyazato of Japan stretches as he waits on the first tee during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dong-Kyu Jang of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up his putt on the 14th green during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiger Woods of the U.S. waits to play his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks on the third green during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Edoardo Molinari of Italy reacts after missing a birdie putt on the sixth green during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Luke Donald of England tees off on the first hole during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John Daly of the U.S. putts on the putting green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tiger Woods of the U.S. stands on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
