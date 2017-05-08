Meet France's new First Lady
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
