Meet Miss America
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri reacts after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant as 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan places a tiara on her head in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri reacts after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant as 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan places a tiara on her head in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) hugs other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) hugs other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) celebrates after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) celebrates after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri performs a traditional Indian dance during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri performs a traditional Indian dance during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones twirls a baton during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones twirls a baton during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee dances during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee dances during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (R) answers a question from host Lara Spencer during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (R) answers a question from host Lara Spencer during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. Vail, a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guard, became the first contestant to show off tattoos....more
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. Vail, a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guard, became the first contestant to show off tattoos. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (2nd R, red) waves while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (2nd R, red) waves while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee (C) reacts as she is chosen to move on while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee (C) reacts as she is chosen to move on while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (C) reacts after hearing she will move forward while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (C) reacts after hearing she will move forward while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones (2nd R) reacts after being chosen to move forward as she competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones (2nd R) reacts after being chosen to move forward as she competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the crowd hold up signs cheering on contestants during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the crowd hold up signs cheering on contestants during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Texas Ivana Hall (R) reacts as she is chosen to move forward while she competes in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Texas Ivana Hall (R) reacts as she is chosen to move forward while she competes in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member walks across the stage before the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member walks across the stage before the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Toronto Film Festival
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.
NY Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Profile: Scarlett Johansson
The actress announces her engagement to French journalist Romain Dauriac.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.