Meet Miss Sevilla

Friday, December 23, 2011

Maria Garcia, 17, a contestant in the Miss Sevilla pageant, poses during a presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Maria Garcia, 17, a contestant in the Miss Sevilla pageant, poses during a presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant gather backstage after the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant gather backstage after the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant attend a photography session backstage before the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant attend a photography session backstage before the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana and evening dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana and evening dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant wearing traditional Sevillana dresses climb stairs in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant wearing traditional Sevillana dresses climb stairs in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Miss Sevilla 2010 Ana Araceli Jimenez poses backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Miss Sevilla 2010 Ana Araceli Jimenez poses backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants wait before the start of the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestants wait before the start of the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestant Tamara Llagas watches a screen backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Contestant Tamara Llagas watches a screen backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas reacts after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas reacts after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas smiles after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas smiles after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas celebrates after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas celebrates after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas walks backstage after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tamara Llagas walks backstage after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

