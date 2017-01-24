Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2017 | 3:25pm GMT

Meet the human magnet

Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with CDs. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with a spoon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
People wade through the flooded streets of Havana, Cuba.

24 Jan 2017
Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army.

24 Jan 2017
America's new first family

America's new first family

The Trump family in Washington.

23 Jan 2017
Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

23 Jan 2017

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

