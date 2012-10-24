Edition:
Meet the iPad mini

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

