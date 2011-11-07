Edition:
Meet the new Miss World

Monday, November 07, 2011

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, holds hands with other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, holds hands with other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west Londo, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hacket

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west Londo, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hacket

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony of the competition in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony of the competition in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss World 2011 contestants, Miss Australia Amber Greasley (L) and Miss New Zealand Mianette Broekman pose for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World 2011 contestants, Miss Australia Amber Greasley (L) and Miss New Zealand Mianette Broekman pose for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Vilanova Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Vilanova Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss England Alize Mounter poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss England Alize Mounter poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World 2011 contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss England Alize Mounter (C), and Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch joke around as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World 2011 contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss England Alize Mounter (C), and Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch joke around as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter smiles as she watches the Miss World highland games challenge in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter smiles as she watches the Miss World highland games challenge in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss World contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch (C), and Miss England Alize Mounter pose for photographers as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch (C), and Miss England Alize Mounter pose for photographers as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World 2011 contestant, Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London on November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss World 2011 contestant, Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London on November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Miss Singapore May Hsu jumps as she takes part in the farmyard dash race during the Miss World Highland Games media event in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Singapore May Hsu jumps as she takes part in the farmyard dash race during the Miss World Highland Games media event in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Guatemala Lourdes Elisa Araujo (L) speaks with Miss Italy Nunziata Bambaci after hitting a golf ball at a practice range during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Guatemala Lourdes Elisa Araujo (L) speaks with Miss Italy Nunziata Bambaci after hitting a golf ball at a practice range during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Spain Carla Barber (L) watches Miss United States Erin Cummins tee off during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course in Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Spain Carla Barber (L) watches Miss United States Erin Cummins tee off during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course in Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Miss Japan, Midori Tanaka, takes part in the opening ceremony of 2011 Miss World final in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Japan, Midori Tanaka, takes part in the opening ceremony of 2011 Miss World final in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

