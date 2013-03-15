Meet the new Pope

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, who has become the first pope born outside Europe in 1,300 years, quietly left the Vatican early on March 14, 2013, barely 12 hours after his election to pray for guidance as he looks to usher a Roman Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. Picture taken March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina (ARGENTINA - Tags: RELIGION) ARGENTINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ARGENTINA