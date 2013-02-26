Edition:
Tue Feb 26, 2013

Meet the Titanic II

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. The cruise ship will be built by the CSC Jingling Shipyard in China, and will sail from Southhampton, England to New York on her maiden voyage in late 2016 according to Palmer. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

An undated artist's rendering of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. The cruise ship will be built by the CSC Jingling Shipyard in China, and will sail from Southhampton, England to New York on her maiden voyage in late 2016 according to Palmer. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the interior of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the interior of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the interior of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the interior of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the interior of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

<p>An undated artist's rendering of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout</p>

