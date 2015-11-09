Meeting of the rabbis

Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of...more

Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

